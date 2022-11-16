AP PGCET counselling seat allotment result releasing today, know how to check

Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) 2022 seat allotment result will be announced today, November 16. Candidates who have registered for APPGCET 2022 web counselling can check their result on the official website at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Direct link here

The AP PGCET 2022 counselling registration commenced from October 22 and candidates were able to register till November 2.

AP PGCET Counselling 2022 Allotment Result: How To Check

Visit the official website at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in

On the homepage, click on the AP PGCET 2022 result link

Key in your log in credentials

AP PGCET seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Check your result and take a print for future reference.

APPGCET is conducted for Admissions into the first year of various P.G. Courses (M.A., M.Com., M.Sc., MCJ, M.J.M.C., M.Lib.I.Sc., M.Ed., M.P.Ed., M.Sc.Tech. etc) in the Academic Year 2022-23.

