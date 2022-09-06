APECET 2022 Counselling: Phase 1 registration begins today, here’s how to apply

Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh will begin the APECET 2022 Counselling Phase 1 registration on September 6, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can apply online through the official site of APECET on ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The application process will start on September 6 and will end on September 9, 2022. The online verification of uploaded certificates at notified help line centres from September 8 to September 11. The change of options for the candidates will be till September 13, 2022.

The seat allotments will release on September 16, 2022. Self reporting and reporting at college will be done from September 16 to September 20, 2022. The classwork will commence from September 19, 2022 onwards. To apply for the counselling registration, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

APECET 2022 Counselling: How to register for Phase 1

Visit the official site of APECET on ecet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on APECET 2022 Counselling registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON