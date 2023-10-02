Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Admissions / Assam DElEd 2023 district-wise ranks tomorrow, check allotment result date

Assam DElEd 2023 district-wise ranks tomorrow, check allotment result date

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 02, 2023 08:02 PM IST

Assam DElEd Admission 2023: Application window closed, seat allotment results to be announced on October 5.

Assam DElEd Admission 2023: State Council Of Educational Research And Training (SCERT) will announce district-wise ranks of the DElEd entrance examination tomorrow, October 3. When announced, candidates can check it on the website scertpet.co.in.

Assam DElEd 2023 district-wise ranks tomorrow (File photo/for representation)

The results of the pre-entry test (PET) were announced on September 24 and the window to apply for online counselling was closed on September 30.

As per the admission schedule, seat allotment results for the first round of Assam DElEd counselling will be announced on October 5. These are the steps to check it:

  1. Go to scertpet.co.in.
  2. Open the link to check your allotment result.
  3. Enter your credentials and login.
  4. Check and download round 1 seat allotment result.

After allotment results, candidates will have to go to the allotted institutes for physical admission and document verification between October 6 and 7.

Institutes are required to submit admission reports and vacancy list by 5 pm on October 9. The list of vacant seats and allotment result of the second round will be published on October 11.

For further information, candidates can reach out to the council on +91 8929300185 or email at scertpet2023@gmail.com.

Topics
scert assam admissions
