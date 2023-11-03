AYUSH NEET 2023 seat allotment result for stray round out at aaccc.gov.in, link here

Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee, AACCC has released AYUSH NEET 2023 seat allotment result for the stray vacancy round on November 3, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the result through the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the result was scheduled to be out on November 3, 2023, but it was released a day before. The reporting has already started today and will end on November 11, 2023.

AYUSH NEET 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of AYUSH at aaccc.gov.in.

Click on AYUSH NEET 2023 seat allotment result link will be displayed on the screen.

A new page will be displayed to fill the details.

Enter the details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed.

Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The choice filling window was opened from October 30 to November 1, 2023. The processing of seat allotment was done from November 2 to November 3, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AACCC.