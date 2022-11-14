AYUSH NEET Counselling 2022: AACCC to close registration for AIQ seats today

AACCC AYUSH NET Counselling 2022: Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will close the application process for the first round of NEET UG counselling today, November 14. NEET qualified candidates who want to take admission to Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) courses can apply on aaccc.gov.in. Also read: MCC NEET round 2 allotment result live updates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

AACCC NEET UG counselling is held for BAMS/BUMS/BSMS/BHMS courses. The committee conducts counselling for 15% all India quota seats and seats of central and deemed universities, among others. For state quota AYUSH counselling, candidates need to apply to their respective state counselling authorities.

As per the schedule for AACCC NEET counselling, registration and fee payment for the first round will be closed on November 14. Choice filling and choice locking will also end today. Seat allotment result will be announced on November 17 and selected candidates can report for admission from November 18 to 24.

There will be a second round of AYUSH NEET UG counselling followed by one mop-up and one stray vacancy round. Round 2 registration will begin on December 1. Check the schedule here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apply for AACCC Ayush NEET Counselling 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON