NEET Seat Allotment Result 2022 Live: MCC NEET UG round 2 result likely today

Updated on Nov 14, 2022 09:59 AM IST

NEET Seat Allotment Result 2022 Live: MCC NEET UG round 2 result is expected to be announced today on mcc.nic.in. 

NEET Seat Allotment Result 2022 Live: MCC NEET UG round 2 result on mcc.nic.in
NEET Seat Allotment Result 2022 Live: MCC NEET UG round 2 result on mcc.nic.in(HT Representative Image)
By HT Education Desk, New Delhi
NEET Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Live Updates: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to announce seat allotment result for the second round of NEET counselling 2022 today, November 14. As per the revised schedule for the second round of MCC counselling, NEET seat allotment result will be published either on November 14 or on November 15. When announced, medical aspirants can check these results on mcc.nic.in. 

Those who get a seat in the second round of NEET UG counselling can start reporting for admissions on the same day allotment result is announced. Earlier, the allotment list was expected on November 11 but the counselling process was rescheduled following a court order and in view of representations made by candidates to MCC.

Follow this blog for the latest updates on NEET counselling and seat allotment results. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 14, 2022 09:59 AM IST

    NEET Counselling 2022: Ayush counselling registration ends today

    The application process for AYUSH NEET counselling held by AACCC ends today, November 14. Candidates can apply for the first round on aacc.gov.in. 

  • Nov 14, 2022 09:25 AM IST

    NEET Counselling 2022: Registration window was re-opened for round 2

    After rescheduling the second round of NEET UG counselling, MCC re-opened the registration window from November 11 to 13. Choice filling and choice locking was also allowed on November 13.

  • Nov 14, 2022 08:52 AM IST

    NEET round 2 seat allotment result: Reporting date

    As per the revised schedule for the second round of NEET UG counselling, reporting for admission will begin on the same day results are declared. 

  • Nov 14, 2022 08:12 AM IST

    Where to check NEET round 2 allotment result

    When announced, candidates can check NEET seat allotment result on mcc.nic.in. 

  • Nov 14, 2022 08:11 AM IST

    NEET 2022 round 2 seat allotment result likely today

    MCC NEET counselling seat allotment result for the second round is likely to be announced today, November 14. 

