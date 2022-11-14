NEET Seat Allotment Result 2022 Live: MCC NEET UG round 2 result likely today

NEET Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Live Updates: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to announce seat allotment result for the second round of NEET counselling 2022 today, November 14. As per the revised schedule for the second round of MCC counselling, NEET seat allotment result will be published either on November 14 or on November 15. When announced, medical aspirants can check these results on mcc.nic.in.

Those who get a seat in the second round of NEET UG counselling can start reporting for admissions on the same day allotment result is announced. Earlier, the allotment list was expected on November 11 but the counselling process was rescheduled following a court order and in view of representations made by candidates to MCC.

Follow this blog for the latest updates on NEET counselling and seat allotment results.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON