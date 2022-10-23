AYUSH NEET Counselling 2022 begins soon, details here

AYUSH Admission Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will soon begin the registration for AYUSH NEET UG counselling for 15% all India quota and some other seats. Usually, AYUSH NEET counselling begins soon after MCC NEET counselling. MCC has already declared results for the first round of MBBS and BDS counselling and next, AACCC will begin the application process that will lead to BAMS/BUMS/BSMS/BHMS admissions.

To participate in AYUSH counselling, candidates will have to apply on aaccc.gov.in with their credentials.

The committee conducts counselling in 2 rounds, followed by mop-up and stray vacancy rounds for the following seats:

15% All India Quota UG (BAMS/BUMS/BSMS/BHMS) seats under Govt./Govt. aided institute of all States/ Union Territories. 100% UG (BAMS/BUMS/BSMS/BHMS) seats under National/ Central Institutes. 100% UG (BAMS) seats under Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. 50% BUMS seats of AMU, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. 50% BAMS & BHMS seats of NEIA&H, Shilong, Meghalaya. 100% UG (BAMS/BUMS/BSMS/BHMS) seats of all Deemed Universities. 100% UG seats (15% All India Quota + 85% Delhi Quota) of ASU & H Institutes under Delhi University as per eligibility conditions provided by the University.

Information bulletin, counselling schedule and other details will be soon published on the official website.

