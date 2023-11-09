AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 3 registration begins at aaccc.gov.in, link here

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee, AACCC has started the registration process for AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 3 on November 9, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 3 registration begins, link here (HT FILE)

The registration link will remain active till 2 pm of November 13, 2023. All interested candidates can apply online by following the steps given below.

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to register for Round 3

Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

Click on AACCC NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details to login.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The choice filling will begin on November 10 and will close on November 13, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be done from November 14 to November 15, 2023. The result will be announced on November 16, 2023. Candidates can report to the allotted institute from November 17 to November 24, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AACCC.

