AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 3 registration begins tomorrow at aaccc.gov.in

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee, AACCC will begin Round 3 registration from November 9, 2023 onwards. Candidates who want to register for the counselling round can do it through the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Round 3 registration begins tomorrow

As per the official schedule, the registration process will end on November 13, 2023. The choice filling will begin on November 10 and will close on November 13, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be done from November 14 to November 15, 2023. The result will be announced on November 16, 2023. Candidates can report to the allotted institute from November 17 to November 24, 2023.

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to register for Round 3

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

Click on AACCC NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details to login.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AACCC.