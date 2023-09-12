AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Schedule out at aaccc.gov.in, registration begins Sept 26

Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee has released AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling schedule. The complete schedule can be downloaded by candidates on the official site of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling: Schedule out, registration begins Sept 26

As per the official schedule, the registration process for Round 1 will begin on September 26 and will end on September 2, 2023. The choice filling will be conducted from September 27 to October 2, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be done from October 3 to October 4, 2023 and result will be published on October 5, 2023. Candidates can report to the allotted institute from October 6 to October 13, 2023.

There will be four rounds of counselling- Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 and Stray Vacancy Round.

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 Counselling: How to apply

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of AYUSH at aaccc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the Ayush NEET P registration link

Register yourself and log in to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of AYUSH NEET PG.