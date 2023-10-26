AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 out at aaccc.gov.in, link here

Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee, AACCC has released AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result. The AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result has been released for Round 2. Candidates who have registered themselves for round 2 can check the result through the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 out

The reporting has started from 2 pm today, October 26, 2023 and will end on November 6, 2023. All the registered candidates can follow the steps given below to check the result.

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

Click on AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process for Round 2 was started on October 19 and ended on October 24, 2023. The choice filling and locking facility was done from October 20 to October 24, 2023. Processing of seat allotment was done from October 25 to October 26, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AACCC.

