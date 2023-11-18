AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 3 out at aaccc.gov.in, link here

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee, AACCC has released AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result. Candidates who have applied for the Round 3 counselling can check the results through the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result for Round 3 out, link here

As per the official website, the reporting for R-3 will start at 2 pm on November 18 and will end at 5 pm on November 27, 2023.

AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

Click on AYUSH NEET PG 2023 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The stray vacancy round choice filling will begin on November 30 and will end on December 3, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be done from December 4 to December 5, 2023. The result will be published on December 6, 2023 and reporting at allotted institute will be done from December 7 to December 13, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AACCC.