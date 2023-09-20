Ayush Admission Central Counselling Committee, AACCC has started the registration process for AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 2 on September 20, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for round 2 counselling can do it through the official site of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 2 registration begins at aaccc.gov.in, link here

The last date to apply is till 2 pm of September 24, 2023. The choice filling and locking will be done from September 21 to September 24, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be done from September 25 to September 26, 2023.

The seat allotment result will be announced on September 27, 2023. Candidates can report to the allotted institute from September 28 to October 5, 2023.

To apply online for Round 2, candidates can follow the steps given below.

AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to apply for Round 2

Visit the official site of AYUSH at aaccc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the Ayush NEET UG Round 2 registration link

Register yourself and log in to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of AACCC.

