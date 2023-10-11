AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 3 registration begins tomorrow at aaccc.gov.in

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee, AACCC will begin the registration process for AYUSH NEET UG 2023 counselling round 3 on October 12, 2023. Candidates who want apply for the counselling round can do it through the official site of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

AYUSH NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 3 registration begins tomorrow

As per the schedule, the registration will begin on October 12 and will end on October 15, 2023. The choice filling and locking facility will be done from October 13 to October 15, 2023. The processing of seat allotment will be done from October 16 to October 17 and seat allotment result will be released on October 18, 2023. The reporting at the allotted institute can be done from October 19 to October 26, 2023.

AYUSH NEET UG 2023 counselling: How to apply

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

Click on AYUSH NEET UG 2023 counselling round 3 registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself and click on login.

Login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Once done, download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AACCC.

