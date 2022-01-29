Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / AYUSH NEET UG Counseling 2021: Registration begins today, schedule here
admissions

AYUSH NEET UG Counseling 2021: Registration begins today, schedule here

AYUSH NEET UG Counseling 2021 registration begins today, January 29, 2022. Candidates can apply online through the official site of AACCC on aaccc.gov.in.
AYUSH NEET UG Counseling 2021: Registration begins today, schedule here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jan 29, 2022 01:15 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee, AACCC has started the registration process for AYUSH NEET UG Counseling 2021 on January 29, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can do it through the official site of AACCC on aaccc.gov.in. The last date register online is till February 3, 2022. 

As &lt;strong&gt;per the schedule&lt;/strong&gt;, the choice filling and locking facility is available from January 30 to February 3, 2022. The seat allotment processing will be conducted on February 4, 2022, and the result will be published on February 5, 2022. The reporting at allotted institute will be done from February 7 to February 14, 2022. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to register here&amp;nbsp;&lt;/strong&gt;

AYUSH NEET UG Counseling 2021: How to register 

To apply for the counseling round, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of AACCC on aaccc.gov.in.
  • Click on UG counselling link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on online registration.
  • Enter the registration details and click on submit.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Your application has been submitted.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ayush neet education
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Omicron
Beating Retreat
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP