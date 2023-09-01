AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration begins at aaccc.gov.in, know how to apply

Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) begins the AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 today, September 1, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at aaccc.gov.in.

AACCC Commences AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 1 Today; Registration Open Till Sept 4

The registration process for round 1 will end on September 4. The facility for choosing filling and locking will open on September 2 and end on September 4, 2023. The seat allocation will take place between September 5 and September 6, 2023. Candidates can report to the allocated institutes from September 8 through September 13, 2023, after the seat allotment result will be released on September 7, 2023.

The registration process for round 2 will begin on September 20 and will end on September 24. The seat allotment result for the round 2 will be released on September 27.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site of AYUSH at aaccc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the Ayush NEET UG registration link

Register yourself and log in to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

