Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee, AACCC will close the registration process for AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025 on September 22, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round 2 can find the direct link through the official website of AYUSH at aaccc.gov.in. AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025: Last date today to register for Round 2, apply at aaccc.gov.in

The link to apply will be active till 2 pm today and payment link will be available till 5 pm today.

The choice filling process will close at 11.55 pm today and the choice locking facility will begin at 2 pm and close at 11.55 pm today.

The processing of seat allotment will be done from September 23 to September 24, 2025. The Round 2 seat allotment result will be out on September 25, 2025. Candidates can report to the allotted colleges from September 26 to October 3, 2025 and verification of joined candidates data will be done from October 4 to October 5, 2025.

AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to apply

To apply for the counselling round candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of AYUSH at aaccc.gov.in.

2. Click on registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee for UR/EWS/OBC-NCL category candidates is ₹1000/- and SC/ST/PwBD category candidates is ₹500/-. The registration fee is non refundable. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AACCC.