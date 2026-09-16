Ayush Admissions Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) will release AYUSH NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 1 on September 16, 2026. Candidates who have applied for the counselling round can find the direct link to check through the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in.

AYUSH NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 1 releasing today at aaccc.gov.in, here’s how to check (Raj K Raj / HT Photo)

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The candidates who have been allotted a seat in an institute can report at it from September 17 to September 23, 2026.

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AYUSH NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026: How to check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AACCC at aaccc.gov.in. Click on AYUSH NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2026 for Round 1 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed. Check the result and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

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{{^usCountry}} The allotment of seats will be on the basis of candidate’s merit in the NEET UG examination. The admission will be for AIQ-Undergraduate [(BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS)] seats of Ayurveda/ Siddha/Unani/Homoeopathy under Govt. /Govt. Aided/Central Universities/National Institutes/Deemed Universities and AIQ seats of B. Pharm (Ay) ITRA, Jamnagar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The allotment of seats will be on the basis of candidate’s merit in the NEET UG examination. The admission will be for AIQ-Undergraduate [(BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS)] seats of Ayurveda/ Siddha/Unani/Homoeopathy under Govt. /Govt. Aided/Central Universities/National Institutes/Deemed Universities and AIQ seats of B. Pharm (Ay) ITRA, Jamnagar. {{/usCountry}}

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The AIQ seats* coming under AACCC-UG Counseling 2026:

15% All India Quota UG (BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS) Seats of Govt./Govt. Aided Institute of all States/UTs 100% BAMS Seats of BHU, Varanasi,Uttar Pradesh 100% BAMS Seats of ITRA, Jamnagar, Gujarat (except nominated seats) 100% BAMS seats of NIA, Jaipur, Rajasthan (except nominated seats) 100% BAMS seats of NIA, Panchkula 100% BHMS seats of NIH, Kolkata, West Bengal (except nominated seats) 100% UG (BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS) Seats of all Deemed Universities 100% BSMS seats of NIS, Chennai (except nominated seats) 50% BAMS seats of AIIA, Goa 50% North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda &FolkMedicine Research, Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh 50% BUMS seats of AMU, Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh 50% BAMS & BHMS seats of NEIA&H, Shillong, Meghalaya. AIQ seats of B. Pharm (Ay) ITRA, Jamnagar, Gujarat

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of AACCC.