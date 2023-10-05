AYUSH PG Admission 2023: AIAPGET round 1 allotment result today on aaccc.gov.in

AYUSH PG Allotment Result 2023: The Ayush Admission Central Counselling Committee (AACCC) is going to announce seat allotment result for the first round of PG admissions today, October 5. Candidates who have qualified in the All India Ayush Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) and applied for the AACCC counselling process can check allotment results on aaccc.gov.in.

AYUSH PG Admission 2023: Round 1 allotment result today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the admission schedule, selected candidates can report for round 1 admissions at allotted institutes from October 6 to 13.

After that, registrations for the second round of counselling will take place from October 19 to 24. Choice filling will be done from October 20 to 24 and choice locking will be on October 24.

AYUSH PG round 2 allotment result will be announced on October 27.

These are the steps to check AACCC round 1 PG seat allotment result 2023:

Go to the counselling portal, aaccc.gov.in. On the home page, the link for PG round 1 allotment result will be displayed. Open it. Enter your credentials and login. Check your result and download the allotment order.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON