Azim Premji University invites applications for PG, UG courses at Bangalore and Bhopal campuses

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Nov 07, 2023 10:30 AM IST

Applicants will be selected based on a written test, following which personal interviews will be conducted for the shortlisted students, said the press release.

Admissions are open at Azim Premji University for its full-time two-year Postgraduate Programmes – MA Education, MA Development, Master of Public Health (MPH), MA Economics and four-year full-time, residential Undergraduate Programmes— BA Honours, BSc Honours and Dual-degree BSc B.Ed courses.

According to a press release by Azim Premji University, the programmes will be offered at the Bangalore and Bhopal campuses of the University.

Admission process:

Students can apply online on the University website. Applicants will be selected based on a written test, following which personal interviews will be conducted for the shortlisted students, mentioned the press release.

Dates - Round 1 Admission Process

Last date to apply- 22 Nov 2023

National Entrance Test- 24 Dec 2023

Personal Interviews- Jan 2024

Admission offers- Feb 2024

Financial Aid:

Need-based financial aid (full and partial), covering tuition fees and accommodation expenses will be provided, said Azim Premji University.

For more information, visit the official page.

Topics
azim premji university admissions bangalore bhopal pg course
