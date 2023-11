Azim Premji University invites applications for PG, UG courses at Bangalore and Bhopal campuses

Admissions are open at Azim Premji University for its full-time two-year Postgraduate Programmes – MA Education, MA Development, Master of Public Health (MPH), MA Economics and four-year full-time, residential Undergraduate Programmes— BA Honours, BSc Honours and Dual-degree BSc B.Ed courses.

According to a press release by Azim Premji University, the programmes will be offered at the Bangalore and Bhopal campuses of the University.((ANI))

Admission process:

Students can apply online on the University website. Applicants will be selected based on a written test, following which personal interviews will be conducted for the shortlisted students, mentioned the press release.

Dates - Round 1 Admission Process

Last date to apply- 22 Nov 2023

National Entrance Test- 24 Dec 2023

Personal Interviews- Jan 2024

Admission offers- Feb 2024

Financial Aid:

Need-based financial aid (full and partial), covering tuition fees and accommodation expenses will be provided, said Azim Premji University.

For more information, visit the official page.

