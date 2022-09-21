BHU Admission 2022: UG admission through CUET begins on bhuonline.in

BHU Admission 2022: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has started the application process for undergraduate admissions through Common University Admission Test or CUET UG 2022. Candidates who have qualified in CUET UG and had chosen BHU as one of their preferred universities can now apply for admission on the BHU admission portal, bhuonline.in.

“The Banaras Hindu University is pleased to inform you that based on your normalized score obtained in the CUET-2022 conducted by the NTA, you are given an opportunity to participate in ONLINE COUNSELING process for the provisional admission to the course(s) you have applied and for which you are eligible (https://ucanapplym.s3.ap-south1.amazonaws.com/bhu/Bulletine-22.pdf) as per the BHU UET Information Bulletin-2022 for the academic session 2022-23, subject to availability of seats,” the university said.

BHU will hold CUET UG counselling in online mode only.

While the application process started on September 20, the process to fill choices of courses in which students want to take admission will begin on September 26. Both processes will end on October 3, at 11:59 pm. Candidates should be careful in choosing courses and ensure that it matches subject combinations with which they appeared in the entrance exam.

For BHU UG admission registration, general, OBC and EWS candidates have to pay ₹200 and SC, ST, PwD candidates have to pay ₹100.

For more information on the admission process, read the notification below: