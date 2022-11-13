BHU to hold spot admissions for UG, PG courses, know who can apply

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Sunday announced that it will hold spot admissions for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Students who had registered for BHU UG and PG admissions earlier but did not fill preference will get admission in the spot or mop-up round on the basis of merit and availability of seats, the university said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The University Admission Coordination Committee of Banaras Hindu University has accepted the request of the students and given them one more chance of admission. All such students who have not filled the preference earlier but have registered will be able to get admission on merit basis in mop up or spot round depending upon the availability of vacant seats,” BHU tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For undergraduate courses, BHU spot admissions will be held from November 15 to 16 and for postgraduate courses, it will be on November 22 and 23, the university has informed.

Candidates can confirm their admissions on the same day by paying their fees, on the basis of eligibility and availability of seats.

For detailed information, candidates can visit the university website http://bhuonline.in.