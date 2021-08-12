Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
BHU UET, PET 2021: NTA to release exam dates and schedule soon on bhuonline.in

BHU UET, PET 2021 exam dates and schedule will be available on the official site of BHU on bhuonline.in. Candidates can check official notice below.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 02:57 PM IST
Banaras Hindu University (BHU).(IANS)

National Testing Agency, NTA will conduct BHU UET, PET 2021 soon. The Banaras Hindu University will release the exam dates for Undergraduate and Postgraduate entrance examination soon. The dates and entrance exam schedule will be available on the official site of BHU on bhuonline.in.

The University has shared an official tweet in this regard. The tweet reads, “The entrance examination for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Banaras Hindu University will be conducted by the National Testing Agency. In this regard, the official announcement of the dates and entrance exam schedule has not been made yet and it is likely to be announced soon.”

The exam dates and other details for graduate and post-graduate courses will be available to candidates will be available on the official website. The Agency will conduct the examination and the admission of candidates will be done through merit list.

The Undergraduate and Postgraduate Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode ONLY. The Computer Based Test (CBT) would be conducted in 200 cities. To apply for courses candidates will have to pay 600/- for other categories and 300/- for SC/ST/PWD. For more details candidates can check the official site of BHU.

banaras hindu university national testing agency entrance exam for undergraduate admission
