admissions

BHU UET, PET 2021: Registration process begins at bhuet.nta.nic.in, schedule here

BHU UET, PET 2021 registration begins today on bhuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can check the complete schedule below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 03:37 PM IST
National Testing Agency, NTA begins the registration process for BHU UET, PET 2021 on August 14, 2021. Candidates who want to apply for Undergraduate and Postgraduate entrance examination can apply online through the official site of NTA BHU on bhuet.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply for the examination is till September 6, 2021. 

The Agency will be conducting the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test – 2021 for admission to the Under-Graduate (UET) and Post-Graduate (PET) Programmes for the academic session 2021-22 in CBT mode, read the official notice. Candidates can check the schedule through the table given below. 

BHU UET, PET 2021: Check schedule here 

 

Online application beginsAugust 14, 2021
Closing date of application September 6, 2021
Last Date of successful fee transaction September 7, 2021 

A total of 23 papers are for UET and 94 papers are for PET. Those candidates who are appearing in the final examination of the qualifying degree/certificate are also eligible to apply.

The application fees for PET 2021 is 600/- for general/ OBC/ NCL/ EWS category candidates and 400/- for SC/ST/PwD/Transgender category candidates. The application fees for all courses is 600/- for general category candidates and 300/- for SC/ST/PwD/Transgender category candidates. The exam fee is also required to be paid online through payment gateway using debit/credit cards, internet banking, UPI or Paytm.

