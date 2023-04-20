Bihar CET INT BEd 2023: LNMU begins registration at biharcetintbed-lnmu.in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 20, 2023 02:38 PM IST

Bihar CET INT BEd 2023 registration begins today, April 20, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the direct link given below.

Lalit Narayan Mithila University, Darbhanga has started Bihar CET INT BEd 2023 registration on April 20, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Bihar Integrated B.Ed Common Entrance Test can do it through the official site of LMNU at biharcetintbed-lnmu.in.

The last date to apply for the entrance exam is till May 12, 2023. The last date to apply with late fine is from May 13 to May 18, 2023. The admit card will be available from May 22, 2023 onwards and exam will be conducted on May 27, 2023.

Bihar CET INT BEd 2023: How to apply

To apply for the test, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of LMNU at biharcetintbed-lnmu.in.
  • Click on online registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and click on register.
  • Once registered, login to the account.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The entrance test fees is 1000/- for UR candidates, 750/- for Differently Abled/ EBC/ BC/ Women/ EWS candidates, 500/- for SC/ ST candidates. The fees once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances. For more related details candidates can check the official site of LNMU.

Official Notice Here 

