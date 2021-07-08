Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar DElEd 2021: BSEB to reopen registration process from July 9, details here

Bihar DElEd 2021 registration to again begin from July 9 onwards. Candidates can apply online through the respective college websites.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 08, 2021 11:42 AM IST
Bihar DElEd 2021: BSEB to reopen registration process from July 9, details here(Photo: iStock/For representational purposes only)

Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB will reopen registration process for Bihar DElEd 2021 on July 9 onwards for students to apply. All the students who still have not applied for the Bihar DElED can check the official notice on the official site of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The last date to register online is till July 13, 2021.

The correction facility will reopen on July 14 and will close on July 20, 2021. Candidates can make the changes on the application form including name, fathers name and other details within these days.

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Bihar DElEd 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of the respective college candidates want to apply.

• Click on the relevant link for applying for the exam.

• Enter the login or registration details and fill in the application form.

• Now make the payment of the application fees and click on submit.

• Once done, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will require a valid e-mail ID, contact number, scanned image of photograph, scanned image of signature and Class 10, 12 certificates to apply for Bihar DElEd.

