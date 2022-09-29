Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022: PGMAC rank card today at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board will release Bihar NEET PG Counselling 2022 rank card today, September 29, 2022. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the PGMAC rank card or merit list through the official site of BCECE at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

The merit list will be released at 8 pm today and the proposed starting date for counselling will be notification later on. To check the results, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Click on PGMAC rank card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result or merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Check the list and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Post Graduate Medical Admission Counselling (PGMAC)-2022 is conducted for admission to the FIRST YEAR of the following Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma Courses ;

MD / MS / PG Diploma (PGD) /DNB (Degree & Diploma) Courses in Govt. Medical Colleges viz. Patna Medical College, Patna, Darbhanga Medical College, Darbhanga, Nalanda Medical College, Patna, A.N.M. Medical College, Gaya, J.L.N.M.C., Bhagalpur, S.K.M.C., Muzaffarpur, IGIMS Medical College, Patna, B.M.I.M.S., Pawapuri, Nalanda and G.M.C., Bettiah for the session 2022. MD / MS / PG Degree Courses in Private Medical Colleges viz. K.M.C., Katihar, Narayan Medical College & Hospital, Sasaram, M.G.M.M.C., Kishanganj for the session 2022.

