Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, BCECEB has released Bihar NEET UG 2023 Counselling Round 3 schedule. The complete schedule for Round 3 can be checked by candidates on the official site of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Round 3 schedule out at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

As per the official schedule, the online editing of application form can be done from September 23 to September 24, 2023. The rank card of merit list will be displayed on September 24, 2023. Candidates can fill their choices from September 25 to September 27, 2023.

For making Rectification / Correction / Editing in online submitted application, the candidate is required to click the link "Online Application Portal of UGMAC-2023" available on Board's website and by login to their account by entering their Registered email ID & Password. After successfull login candidate can Edit their filled-up data.

Those candidate who are admitted in any Govt./ Pvt. Medical / Dental College of India are not eligible for 3rd round Counselling. Candidates who have duly submitted the online Application form and obtained UGMAC ID need not submit fresh online Application Form.

This counselling round is conducted for admission to MBBS/ BDS/ B.V.Sc and AH in government medical/ dental/ Bihar veterinaty colleges and private medical/ dental colleges of Bihar. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BCECEB.

