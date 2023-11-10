Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bihar NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Special stray vacancy round schedule out at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 10, 2023 03:41 PM IST

Bihar NEET UG 2023 Counselling special stray vacancy round schedule has been released. Check dates here.

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, BCECEB has released the Bihar NEET UG 2023 Counselling special stray vacancy round schedule. Candidates who want to apply for this counselling round can check the dates on the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the online registration cum choice filling for seat allotment will begin today, November 10, and will end on November 11, 2023. The provisional seat allotment will be published on November 13, 2-023 and the allotment order can be downloaded from November 13 to November 15, 2023. The document verification will be done from November 14 to November 15, 2023.

Bihar NEET UG 2023 Counselling: How to register and gill choices

To register yourself and fill the choices, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
  • Click on Bihar NEET UG 2023 Counselling special stray vacancy round registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Fill the application form or fill the choices.
  • Make the payment of fees and click on submit.
  • Once done, download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of BCECEB.

Official Schedule Here 

