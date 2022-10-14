Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration begins today, here’s how to apply

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, BCECEB will begin the registration process for Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2022 on October 14, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for counselling round can do it through the official site of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The registration process will close on October 20, 2022. Candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2022: How to register

Visit the official site of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

Click on Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidate has to pay Rs. 1200/- for UNRESERVED/BC/EBC candidates and Rs. 600/- only for SC/ST/DQ candidates as non refundable registration / counselling fee through online mode only e.g. by Credit card/Debit Card/ Net Banking / UPI. Candidates can check for more related details through the official site of BCECEB.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Official Notice here

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON