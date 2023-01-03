Bihar UG AYUSH Counselling 2022 registration begins January 5, notice here

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board will begin the Bihar UG AYUSH Counselling 2022 registration from January 5, 2023 onwards. Candidates who have qualified, eligible and interested NEET UG candidates can apply online through the official site of BCEBEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the last date to apply for the counselling round is till January 14, 2023. The last date for payment of fees is till January 12 and online editing will be conducted on January 15, 2023. The rank card or merit list will be announced on January 17, 2023.

Candidates must note that Online filling of Application form / Registration for admission in BAMS / BHMS / BUMS Course shall be done once only, on the basis of which seat allotment of 1st & 2nd rounds of counselling will be done. No other opportunity will be provided for Online Registration and Submission of Application under any condition.

The application fees are ₹1200/- for UR/EWS /BC/ EBC candidates and Rs. 600/- for SC/ST/DQ candidates as non refundable registration / counselling fee through online mode only e.g. by Credit card/Debit Card/ Net Banking / UPI.

