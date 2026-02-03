BITS Pilani launches two courses on AI, Machine Learning and Cybersecurity for professionals

BITS Pilani Work Integrated Learning Programmes has launched two specialised courses in Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning (ML), and Cybersecurity. These courses namely post graduate certificate in AI and ML and post graduate diploma in cybersecurity are designed for working professionals, offering flexible, industryaligned learning while continuing in their professions.

The enrolment process have commenced on the official website of BITS Pilani. The first batch will commence in April.

The Post Graduate Certificate in AI & ML is an 11 month program which is designed for graduates in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, or Engineering (B.Sc., B.Tech., and higher).

As per a press statement by the BITS Pilani, the programme builds expertise in Generative AI, Agentic AI, MLOps for production-grade AI systems, and computer vision through a mix of core courses, electives, and a capstone project. Foundation modules in Python and Math are available for those who require additional preparation, ensuring accessibility for learners from diverse academic backgrounds.

Similarly, the 12‑month Post Graduate Diploma in Cybersecurity is open to candidates with a four‑year Integrated First Degree of BITS or its equivalent such as B.E., B.Tech., M.Sc., or MCA.

This course focusses on advanced skills in AI/ML for security, modern cryptography, ethical hacking, and compliance frameworks, with emphasis on programming, computer networks, operating systems, and databases. The curriculum combines core courses, electives, and applied projects to prepare professionals to safeguard digital infrastructure against evolving threats.