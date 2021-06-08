BSEB OFSS Admission 2021: Bihar Board releases Class 11 college and seat details

Bihar Board has released and uploaded college and seat details for BSEB OFSS Admission 2021. The details for Class 11 admission including affiliated institutes consisting of higher secondary schools and colleges along with their locations, stream-wise seat availability, and college type have been released and are available on the official site of OFSS on ofss.in.

Candidates who are having objections with the subject wise and seat details for colleges mentioned in the list can send their queries from June 9 to June 13, 2021, till 5 pm. Candidates will have to send their email to bsebjsofss@gmail.com on or before the last date mentioned in the official notice.

BSEB OFSS Admission 2021: How to check

To check the list, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of Online Facilitation System for Students on ofssbihar.in.

• Click on college information link available on the official home page.

• Press intermediate link that will appear on the drop down box.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to click on college wise link.

• Check the college name, seat details and other information available on the page.

• Candidates can also download the page for further need.

Incase any objection mail is not received by the Board from any student, the list uploaded on OFSS website will be considered as final. The details on admission date and other schedule will be released by the Board soon.