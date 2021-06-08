Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / BSEB OFSS Admission 2021: Bihar Board releases Class 11 college and seat details
admissions

BSEB OFSS Admission 2021: Bihar Board releases Class 11 college and seat details

BSEB OFSS Admission 2021 college and seat details for Class 11 has been released. Candidates can check the details on the official site of OFSS on ofss.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 09:24 AM IST
BSEB OFSS Admission 2021: Bihar Board releases Class 11 college and seat details(HT file)

Bihar Board has released and uploaded college and seat details for BSEB OFSS Admission 2021. The details for Class 11 admission including affiliated institutes consisting of higher secondary schools and colleges along with their locations, stream-wise seat availability, and college type have been released and are available on the official site of OFSS on ofss.in.

Candidates who are having objections with the subject wise and seat details for colleges mentioned in the list can send their queries from June 9 to June 13, 2021, till 5 pm. Candidates will have to send their email to bsebjsofss@gmail.com on or before the last date mentioned in the official notice.

Direct link to check here

BSEB OFSS Admission 2021: How to check

To check the list, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of Online Facilitation System for Students on ofssbihar.in.

• Click on college information link available on the official home page.

• Press intermediate link that will appear on the drop down box.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to click on college wise link.

• Check the college name, seat details and other information available on the page.

• Candidates can also download the page for further need.

Incase any objection mail is not received by the Board from any student, the list uploaded on OFSS website will be considered as final. The details on admission date and other schedule will be released by the Board soon.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bseb ofss ofss bihar school examination board bseb junior college admissions
TRENDING NEWS

Overwhelmed kitty can’t decide where to put his new toy. Watch

Specially-abled Venezuelan dancer mesmerises netizens with her Salsa performance

Elephant gives tribute to mahout in his funeral, leaves netizens misty-eyed

Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP