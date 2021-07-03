BSEB OFSS Admissions 2021: Last date to register today for Class 11

Bihar School Examination Board will end the registration process for BSEB OFSS Admissions 2021 on July 3, 2021. Candidates who have not yet registered for Class 11 admissions can apply online through the official site of BSEB OFSS on ofssbihar.in. The registration process was started on June 19, 2021.

Candidates who have passed the Bihar Board Class 10 examination are eligible to apply for Class 11 admission in the state. Other board candidates will have to wait for a while to apply as BSEB will again open the window of registration for CBSE, ICSE, and other boards whose result is still pending. Students through this online system OFSS will enable to take admission in Intermediate courses of Arts/ Science/ Commerce/ Agriculture in different Colleges/ Schools in all 38 districts in the state of Bihar.

The application fees for students who want to apply for Class 11 admissions will be ₹350/-. The fee should be paid as described in Common Application Form, CAF through debit, credit card or net banking.

The Board has also designed a mobile app named OFSS available on play story. Candidates who do not have a desktop or laptop at home can also apply for Class 11 admissions by downloading the mobile app and following the process on their registered mobile number. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of BSEB.