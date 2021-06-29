BSEB OFSS Admissions 2021: Registration date for Class 11 extended till July 3

Bihar School Examination Board has extended the registration date for BSEB OFSS Admissions 2021 for Class 11. The registration date for intermediate has been extended from June 29 to July 3, 2021. Candidates can apply for the admission round through the official site of BSEB OFSS on ofssbihar.in.

All those candidates who have qualified the Class 10 exams can apply online for the Class 11 admissions in educational institutions of Bihar. The Board has shared a tweet in this regard. The tweet reads, “The date has been extended from 29.06.2021 to 03.07.2021 for online application by students for enrollment in educational institutions of Bihar in Intermediate class for the session 2021-2023.”

Candidates who have passed the Bihar Board Class 10 examination can apply for the admission round. Other board candidates will have to wait for a while to apply as BSEB will again open the window of registration for CBSE, ICSE and other boards whose result is still pending.

The application fees for students who want to apply for Class 11 admissions will be ₹350/-. The fee should be paid as described in Common Application Form, CAF through debit, credit card or through net banking.