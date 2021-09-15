Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
admissions

CA Course 2021: ICAI exempts fees for students who lost parent due to COVID

CA Course 2021 fees has been exempted by ICAI for students who have lost their any parent due to COVID19. Check the official notice below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 10:42 AM IST
Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI has exempted CA Course 2021 fees for students who have lost their any parent due to COVID19. The registration fees have been waived off for CA courses at all levels. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of ICAI on icai.org. 

As per the official notice, the Competent Authority has decided that the registration fee of CA Course at all levels including ICITSS [consisting of Information Technology (IT) and Orientation Course (OC)] and AICITSS [consisting Advanced Information Technology (Advanced IT) and Management and Communication Skills (MCS) Course] would be exempted for such students who have lost their any parent during Covid-19 pandemic i.e. from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2023 after submission of requisite documents while registering in the CA Course. 

This scheme will be only applicable from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2023. 

Students who want to avail this concession will have to fill the registration form and submit the documents including Requisite documents as stated in the prospectus and Death Certificate and Identity Proof of Mother / Father, as the case may be, duly attested by any of the following authorized persons mentioned in the official notice. 

