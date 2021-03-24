Home / Education / Admissions / CMAT Admit Card 2021 released on cmat.nta.nic.in, download link here
admissions

CMAT Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official link cmat.nta.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Papri Chanda
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 04:52 PM IST
National Testing Agency, NTA has released CMAT Admit Card 2021on March 24, 2021. The admit card has been released and is available on the official site of NTA CMAT on cmat.nta.nic.in.

The Common Management Admission Test would be conducted on March 31, 2021 in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 12/12.30 pm and the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6/6.30 pm. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card by following these simple steps given below.

CMAT Admit Card 2021: How to download

• Visit the official site of NTA CMAT on cmat.nta.nic.in.

• Click on CMAT Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the admit card and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The question paper will comprise a total of 125 questions and the total marks will be 500. The medium of paper will be English and the examination will be conducted online. There will be a negative marking of 1 mark for each incorrect answer from the total score.

