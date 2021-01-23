IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Admissions / Colleges, universities in Haryana will be tobacco-free from Jan 26: Khattar
admissions

Colleges, universities in Haryana will be tobacco-free from Jan 26: Khattar

The Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that the campuses of the colleges and universities of Haryana will be tobacco-free from January 26.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:04 AM IST
All colleges and universities in Haryana will be tobacco-free from 26 January 2021(Unsplash)

The Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that the campuses of the colleges and universities of Haryana will be tobacco-free from January 26.

Taking on Twitter, Khattar said that the students will be made aware of the harm caused by tobacco by slogans being written on the walls at the campuses.

"All colleges and universities in Haryana will be tobacco-free from 26 January 2021. Slogans will be written on the campus of the institutes to make students aware and various steps will also be taken to warn about the harm caused by tobacco," his tweet read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP