CUET registration 2022 soon, here’s list of top 10 central universities in India

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin registration for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 in the first week of April, 2022.
From the 2022-23 academic year onwards, CUET will be a mandatory test for admission to undergraduate courses at the central universities.(HT File)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 02:49 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin registration for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 in the first week of April, 2022. CUET 2022 application forms will be available on nta.ac.in.

From the 2022-23 academic year onwards, CUET will be a mandatory test for admission to undergraduate courses at the central universities. Private, state and deemed universities can also use the test, the University Grants Commission (UGC), the apex regulatory body of higher education in the country, said recently.

CUET will also be conducted at postgraduate level.

Students who want to appear for CUET 2022 can check the list of top 10 central universities in India here. This list has been prepared as per the Education Ministry’s NIRF 2021 rankings.

CUET 2022: Top 10 central universities in India

Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi

Banaras Hindu University, Uttar Pradesh

Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

University of Hyderabad, Telangana

Aligarh Muslim University, Uttar Pradesh

University of Delhi, Delhi

Tezpur University, Assam

Pondicherry University, Pondicherry

North Eastern Hill University, Meghalaya

Visva Bharati University, West Bengal

In total, there are 45 central universities in India. To find more information, students can &lt;strong&gt;click here&lt;/strong&gt;.

