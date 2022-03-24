CUSAT CAT 2022: PG exam from May 14, UG exam date will be announced later

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has rescheduled the dates for Common Admission Test (CUSAT CAT). The Computer Based Test for PG will be held on May 14 and May 15. The UG dates, on the other hand, will be announced later ( will be rescheduled based on CBSE exam).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The official website of CUSAT reads, “CAT 2022 - Computer Based Test for PG on 14th & 15th May 2022, for UG dates will be announced later( will be rescheduled based on CBSE exam)”.

The CUSAT CAT 2022 MBA application process was previously extended till April 25 and April 30 with a fine. Applicants can apply for the CUSAT CAT online at cusat.ac.in.

The online Registration for CAT (All PG and UG Programmes except Ph.D., M.Tech, MBA and Diploma Programmes) will end on March 25. However, candidates can apply till March 31 with fine.

Direct link to apply here

CUSAT CAT 2022: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of CUSAT at cusat.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the admission tab

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Register and fill the detailed application form

Upload all the required documents

Payment of application fees

Submit the application form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.