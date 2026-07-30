Data Science master’s for non-tech backgrounds: Can you really make the switch?

A few years ago, data science felt like a field reserved for software engineers and programmers. That's changing.

Start your data science career with flexible online learning and practical projects.

Today, you'll find people from finance, marketing, economics, psychology, commerce and even the humanities moving into data-focused roles. The work itself has evolved. Companies still need people who can write code, but they also need professionals who understand business problems, ask the right questions and know how to interpret data in context.

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That shift has encouraged many working professionals to consider a master's degree in data science. The hesitation usually isn't about interest. It's about background.

"I've never studied computer science. Am I already too late?"

Not necessarily.

You don't have to be an engineer to learn Data Science

One of the biggest misconceptions surrounding data science is that every student needs years of technical experience before applying.

In reality, many universities have started designing programmes for learners who are starting from a different place.

People from commerce might already be comfortable working with numbers. Graduates in economics often understand statistical thinking. Someone from psychology may have experience interpreting research data. Even professionals from completely unrelated fields usually bring problem-solving and domain knowledge that can prove valuable later.

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{{^usCountry}} The challenge isn't intelligence. It's filling in the technical gaps. Learning the fundamentals first {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The challenge isn't intelligence. It's filling in the technical gaps. Learning the fundamentals first {{/usCountry}}

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That gap is exactly why some programmes begin by slowing things down instead of expecting everyone to arrive with the same knowledge.

For OP Jindal Global University's online Master of Science in Data Science and Machine Learning, graduates from any discipline are eligible to apply. Engineering isn't a requirement.

The first trimester is designed to help students build the technical foundations they will rely on later. Concepts such as probability, statistics, linear algebra, and Python are introduced before learners move into more advanced topics. The university doesn't formally describe these subjects as bridge modules, but they serve a similar purpose by helping students develop confidence before tackling specialised coursework.

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For someone changing careers, that progression often feels more manageable than being expected to catch up independently.

Learning through practice instead of theory alone

Ask anyone working in data science, and they'll tell you the same thing. Reading about machine learning isn't enough.

Employers want to see whether you can use what you've learnt to solve real problems.

That's why project work has become an important part of many postgraduate programmes.

Students enrolled in JGU’s online AIDS programme work through more than 15 industry projects and case studies across approximately 500 hours of learning. The programme also includes a capstone simulation that asks learners to apply concepts from across the course rather than treating each subject as a separate exercise. Additionally, the programme is accredited by the Data Science Council of America (DASCA), giving learners a credential that aligns with globally recognised industry standards.

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Rather than relying entirely on recorded lectures, the learning experience combines self-paced content with live faculty sessions. Weekend classes further make it easier for working professionals to continue studying without stepping away from their existing jobs.

Is It a good option for career switchers?

Changing careers is rarely as dramatic as people imagine.

Most professionals don't wake up one morning and become data scientists. They build new skills over time, understand how those skills connect to their previous experience, and then look for opportunities where both sets of knowledge are actually useful.

That's particularly true in data science, where business understanding is actually just as valuable as technical ability.

Someone with a background in finance may move into financial analytics. A marketing professional might work with customer data. Then, healthcare graduates increasingly contribute to analytics teams within hospitals and health-tech companies.

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Technical skills matter, but they're only one part of the equation.

A career change doesn't mean starting from zero

One reason people hesitate to pursue a master's in data science is the fear that everything they've learned so far will become irrelevant.

In practice, the opposite is often true.

The strongest data professionals combine analytical skills with expertise from another field. They understand both the numbers and the industry those numbers represent.

For professionals willing to invest time in learning the technical foundations, an online master's programme can provide a structured path into the field without requiring them to leave their careers behind.

The journey isn't about replacing everything you already know. It's about adding a new set of skills to the experience you already have.

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Disclaimer: This article is part of Hindustan Times' paid consumer connect initiative. The content, created based on inputs by brand, is for informational purposes only.