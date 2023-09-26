Deccan Education Society Unveils New University, aims to be among the Top 100 universities in India by 2030

Deccan Education Society (DES), headquartered in Pune, launched the Deccan Education Society Pune University (DESPU). The University has set up a cumulative of 5 schools and 21 programmes under them, according to a press release issued by the University.

The University will offer courses in Commerce and Management, Science and Mathematics, Engineering and Technology, Humanities and Social Sciences, and Design and Arts.

Founded in 1884, the Deccan Education Society is spread across India through 18 colleges and 21 schools, with an enrollment of more than 50,000 students and over 2,000 staff members. DESPU is the biggest and first university under the aegis of the Deccan Education Society, according to the media release.

According to the University, DESPU will aligned with the framework of the National Education Policy 2020. In addition to offering foundation courses at the bachelor's level and specialisation courses at the major and minor levels, the university will also engage its resources in Experiential Learning Courses.

“With the intention of creating an inclusive environment in the educational ecosystem, DESPU is all set to bring about the much-needed transformation that the education industry necessitates," the university notified.

“The need of the hour for India right now is to provide a world-class education that will equip students to become future leaders and contribute significantly to regional, national, and global developments. While the aim is to provide globally competitive education, the value system will also ensure quality learning above all. We persist in pursuing this identical trajectory, progressing to the subsequent rational phase as a hub for generating knowledge and resources built on years of expertise and knowledge,” said Prof. Prasad D Khandekar, the Founding Vice Chancellor of DESPU in the press release.

The university will have a specialised division for corporate relations, which aims to offer 100% placement assistance through career counselling and skill-development workshops. By 2028, the university aims to be a leading private university in Pune and by 2030, DES Pune University hopes to be among the top 100 universities in India, according to the media release.

