Delhi govt to conduct special PTMs to discuss online learning in schools

In view of the uncertainty in reopening of schools and to assess the online system of learning, special parents-teachers meetings (PTMs) will be held from July 19, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Wednesday. In a press conference, he said that due to pandemic academics has incurred huge loss and there is no possibility of reopening schools in the near future.

New academic session has started in Delhi schools and learning will continue in online format.

“The role of parents when their wards were going to schools is different than what it is now,” Manish Sisodia said.

“This is why the government has decided to hold special parents-teachers meetings. These meetings will not be held in virtual mode and parents must be present in the schools. The meetings will be held from July 19 to July 31," he added.

For students who were earlier studying in schools under municipal corporations and have joined the Delhi government schools this year in class 6, the meetings will be held in presence of both schools’ teachers, he sai

Close to 1.5 lakh such students are studying in Delhi government schools.

“These students have joined the Delhi government schools amid the pandemic and have been studying online,” Sisodia said.

EWS admission

The Deputy Chief Minister has also asked private schools to fill EWS seats without waiting for the general seats to be filled up. A total of 32,500 seats in private schools in Delhi is reserved for children belonging to economically weaker section (EWS).