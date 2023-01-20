Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 first merit list releasing today

Directorate of Education, Delhi will release Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 first merit list on January 20, 2023. The first merit list for nursery admissions will be available on the notice board of the respective schools. Latest Updates: Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 LIVE

As per the schedule, the first list of selected children by the private and unaided schools (including waiting list) (along with marks allotted under points system) will be displayed today, January 20.

The resolution of queries of parents, if any regarding allotment of points to their wards for the first list can be sent through written, email or verbal interaction from January 21 to January 30, 2023. Schools will have a well documents mechanism of responding to parent’s queries, either through email or through letters maintain details in a register.

All the schools must ensure that the criterion wise break up of points of all applicant children are displayed on their website also.

After the first list has been released and the queries have been resolved, the second list will also be released for the selected children. The second list will be available on February 6, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Directorate of Education, Delhi.

