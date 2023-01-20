Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 LIVE: First merit list releasing today

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 Live Updates: Directorate of Education, Delhi will release Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 first merit list on January 20, 2023. The list having names of the candidates will be available on the notice board or the official website of the concerned schools. Parents and guardians can check it on the notice board of official website.

The Directorate will release the names of the students along with the waiting list. Also, the schools shall be uploading the criteria along with the related points for admission and also points earned by them as per their criteria on January 20, 2023.

The registration process for nursery admissions in over 1800 private schools in Delhi was started on December 1 and will close down on December 23, 2022. Latest updates on merit list, other important dates below.