Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 LIVE: First merit list releasing today

Updated on Jan 20, 2023 11:07 AM IST

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 Live Updates: First merit list will be released today, January 20, 2023. Check latest updates on merit list, important dates, admission process below. 

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 Live Updates: First merit list at edudel.nic.in
Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 Live Updates: First merit list at edudel.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk
Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 Live Updates: Directorate of Education, Delhi will release Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 first merit list on January 20, 2023. The list having names of the candidates will be available on the notice board or the official website of the concerned schools. Parents and guardians can check it on the notice board of official website. 

The Directorate will release the names of the students along with the waiting list. Also, the schools shall be uploading the criteria along with the related points for admission and also points earned by them as per their criteria on January 20, 2023.

The registration process for nursery admissions in over 1800 private schools in Delhi was started on December 1 and will close down on December 23, 2022. Latest updates on merit list, other important dates below. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 20, 2023 11:07 AM IST

    Delhi Government School Admission: Age Limit 

    The age limit of the child should be at least 4 years to apply for nursery class, 5 years for KG and at least 6 years for Class 1 admission as on March 31, 2023.

  • Jan 20, 2023 11:02 AM IST

    Edudel Admission: Schools to respond to parents query 

    All the concerned schools will have a well documents mechanism of responding to parent’s queries, either through email or through letters maintain details in a register.

  • Jan 20, 2023 10:56 AM IST

    Delhi School Admission 2023-24: Last date to send queries 

    The resolution of queries of parents, if any regarding allotment of points to their wards for the first list can be sent through written, email or verbal interaction from January 21 to January 30, 2023.

  • Jan 20, 2023 10:51 AM IST

    Nursery Admission 2023-24 Delhi Last Date

    Nursery Admission 2023-24 Delhi Last Date was December 23, 2022. 

  • Jan 20, 2023 10:46 AM IST

    Nursery Admissions 2023: Names,  waiting list to be released 

    The Directorate will release the names of the students along with the waiting list. Also, the schools shall be uploading the criteria along with the related points for admission and also points earned by them as per their criteria on January 20, 2023.

  • Jan 20, 2023 10:41 AM IST

    Nursery Admission List 2023-24: How to check 

    Visit the official site of respective schools. 

    Click on Nursery Admission List 2023-24 link available on the home page. 

    A new Pdf file will open where parents can check the names. 

    Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

  • Jan 20, 2023 10:37 AM IST

    Nursery Admission Delhi Last Date 2023

    The last date to register for Nursery Admission Delhi 2023 was December 23, 2022. The registration process was started on December 1, 2022. 

  • Jan 20, 2023 10:29 AM IST

    Nursery Admission Delhi 2023-24: First merit list releasing today 

    Nursery Admission Delhi 2023-24 first merit list will be released today, January 20, 2023. The list can be checked by candidates on the official website of respective schools. 

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 LIVE: First merit list releasing today

Updated on Jan 20, 2023 11:02 AM IST

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 Live Updates: First merit list will be released today, January 20, 2023. Check latest updates on merit list, important dates, admission process below. 

Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 Live Updates: First merit list at edudel.nic.in
Delhi Nursery Admission 2023 Live Updates: First merit list at edudel.nic.in
ByHT Education Desk

