Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: Provide 30-day relaxation on age limit, says DoE

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2021: With the ongoing registration process for Nursery admissions in Delhi, schools have been asked by the Directorate of Education (DoE) to provide age relaxation of up to 30 days, both at a minimum and maximum level for admission in Nursery, KG, and Class 1. The DoE has also issued a circular in this regard.

"It is again reiterated that age relaxation of up to 30 days may be granted at the level of the heads of the school in both the minimum and maximum age limit. Therefore, any parent seeking age relaxation in respect of their ward, may approach the school principal/head of schools through a manual application for his/her consideration," reads the circular.

The Directorate of Education has fixed an upper age limit of 4, 5, and 6 years as of March 31, 2021, for admission in the nursery, kindergarten, and Class 1, respectively. The lower age limit for admission in these classes is 3, 4, and 5 years.

The online application process for nursery admission in Delhi schools for the academic session 2021-22 began on February 18, 2021. The last date to apply for the Delhi nursery admission is March 4, 2021.