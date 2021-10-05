Delhi University admissions day 1: 30,554 students apply for 70,000 seats

The first day of Delhi University admissions on Monday saw just 795 students complete the process successfully, the university informed. Like last year, the entire process was online.

According to the data shared by the university, 30,554 students applied for 70,000 undergraduate seats across 65 colleges by 7pm on Monday. Of them, only 2,286 applications were approved by the admission committees, and only 795 completed the process by paying the fees.

Most principals and students said that the process was smooth, without any technical glitches. Most colleges didn’t report over-admission, but college heads said a clearer picture would emerge only after the first two days. Students can apply until October 6 midnight while colleges can process applications till October 7.

Sanjay, who goes by his first name, applied for BA programme at Dyal Singh College and found the process “not very difficult”. “For now, I have applied to Dyal Singh College to reserve my seat. I don’t want to take any risk because one cannot be sure if there will be subsequent lists. I will wait for more seats and a better college of my choice to open up,” said Sanjay. He said that while the admission portal (URL here) was working smoothly, he sought help from friends to understand the registration process.

Bijayalaxmi Nanda, principal of Miranda House, said her college received around 1,600 applications till late afternoon. But just how many of them were rejected hasn’t been calculated yet, she said.

Nanda said the college was looking at the exhaustion of admissions under the general category in courses such as physics, political science, botany and chemistry among others. “We are looking at quite a few UR positions getting filled up. In category seats, we might have some changes. But largely seats are filling up fast,” Nanda said.

The principal added that quite a few seats went to students from Kerala whose best of four subject scores touched 100%. “Students from Kerala filled up most of our positions in political science,” said Nanda.

In South Campus, Lady Shri Ram College received over 790 applications by 8pm. Principal Suman Sharma said philosophy had the most number of applications, followed by political science. “The seats in philosophy are almost filled. We are still processing the applications but there may not be a second list,” said Sharma.

Gargi College, also in South Campus, received more than 600 applications of which around 100 were rejected. Principal Promila Kumar said the process went off smoothly. “We have been getting applications across all courses but the response is better for political science and psychology. We couldn’t process all the applications,” said Kumar.

Manoj Khanna, principal of Ramjas College, which announced a 100% cutoff for admissions to political science, physics and BA programme, said the college received several applications on the first day and there were no technical glitches.

“We have received applications from many candidates whose best of four percentages is 100% but a number of them are getting rejected since students have not opted for the correct subject combination. Today is only the first day and a clearer picture will emerge in the coming days. Many times, people wait for the first few days,” said Khanna.

He said that while the college has been receiving applications in all courses, the BCom programme has seen a good response. The course received around 76 applications till 4.30pm. “We are getting many applications. In some courses, we have got over 70 applications while in others we have got over 30. We are still processing the applications for approval,” said Khanna. He said that the number of applications received for the first day had improved in comparison to last year.

Hem Chand Jain, principal, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, said the college received 700 applications till 5pm of which around 200 were processed and 100 rejected. Jain also said that the response has been better this year. “ I am a little worried since we have received so many applications despite the very high cutoffs. We have received 700 applications on the first day itself. It is a cause of worry for all of us, but I am expecting that some students will take admission in campus colleges in the coming days,” said Jain.

DU Principals’ Association (DUPA) president Jaswinder Singh, who is also the principal of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, said the college received around 120 applications till 6pm across different courses. Economic (honours), BCom (honours), English, were the popular courses based on the number of applications. “We are being a little cautious. Things will be clearer tomorrow since students often don’t register on the first day,” said Singh.