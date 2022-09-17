Delhi University to consider CUET UG normalized scores for admissions

University of Delhi will consider CUET UG normalized scores for DU admissions 2022. The subject based normalized scores will be used for undergraduate courses admission at the varsity. The official notice has been released by the University on the official website of DU at admission.uod.ac.in.

The notice exemplifies the calculation of CUET merit score that will be considered for certain program- specific merit score as per the eligibility criteria. The table in the notice includes program name, program specific eligibility, subjects considered for Candidate A and candidate B and program specific CUET merit.

The Phase I of Common Seat Allocation System 202 have commenced on September 12, 2022. The Phase II of CSAS 2022 will begin from September 26, 2022 onwards where candidates get the chance to provide preferences for programs and colleges. The last date to apply for both Phase 1 and Phase 2 is till October 10, 2022.

The simulated list of tentative allocations based on the CSAS 2022 allocation policy will be released by the varsity. The date of declaration of first list of admissions will be notified by October 10, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of DU.

