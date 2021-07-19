Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Admissions / Delhi University to hold entrance test for 13 courses, check details
admissions

Delhi University to hold entrance test for 13 courses, check details

Number of DU courses for which entrance tests will be held increased to 13
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 09:44 AM IST
Delhi University to hold entrance test for 13 courses (Photo: Amal KS/HT (For representational purposes only))

New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) The number of Delhi University courses for which entrance tests will be held have been increased from nine to 13 from this year, officials said on Saturday.

The four new courses for which entrances will be held from this year are Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics and Orthotics, and Masters of Physiotherapy.

"From the academic year 2021-22 onwards, admissions to Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics & Orthotics, and Masters of Physiotherapy will be done through Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET).

"This is an effort in line with the National Education Policy motive of one university one examination," Rajiv Gupta, chairperson, Admissions, said.

Gupta said DUET-2021 for all PG programmes, selected undergraduate programmes and M.Phil and Ph.D programmes will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for which the dates will be announced soon.

He said for admissions this year, the number of test centres will also be increased.

"This year, University of Delhi is planning to increase the number of test centres for DUET. This was one of the prominent demands of candidates," he said.

A varsity statement released later in the day also said, "Non-NET candidates who are desirous of seeking admissions to Ph.D. and MPhil programmes will have to appear for DUET-2021."

All entrance tests will be conducted through NTA's computer-based mode, the statement added. PTI AKM TDS TDS

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi university colleges delhi university
TRENDING NEWS

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected

Anand Mahindra’s profound Monday motivation share may make you think
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP