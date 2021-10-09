DU 2nd Cut off List 2021 releasing today, admission begins on October 11

Delhi University will release the DU 2nd Cut off List 2021 on October 9, 2021. The list will be available to all the candidates on the official site of DU on du.ac.in and also on admission.uod.ac.in. The admission on the basis of the second cut off list will begin on October 11 at 10 am and will end on October 13, 2021, at 11.59 pm.

The colleges affiliated with the varsity will also release their respective second cut off list before the varsity releases the list. The varsity will release the cut off lists for all streams- Science, Commerce and Arts.

The colleges will complete the approvals for admission against the DU 2nd cut off list by October 14 and the last date for payment of application fees by candidates is till October 15, 2021.

The first cut off was released on October 1, 2021, and the admission process was started on October 4 and ended on October 6, 2021. Nearly 36,000 students have paid the fee for admissions to Delhi University (DU) under the first cut-off till Friday evening, university officials said. However, the varsity has extended the payment deadline till midnight.

